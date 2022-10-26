Skip to main content
Manchester United's Casemiro Set To Feature In EA Sports FIFA 23 TOTW 6

Manchester United's Casemiro Set To Feature In EA Sports FIFA 23 TOTW 6

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is set to feature in this weeks EA Sports FIFA 23 TOTW 6 alongside United loanee Dean Henderson.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and loanee goalkeeper Dean Henderson are both rumoured to have been selected in this weeks EA Sports FIFA 23 team of the week. Both players have received their rightful recognition after performances this weekend.

Casemiro was the difference maker in Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian played a man of the match performance against Chelsea, also scoring the late equalising goal.

The defensive midfielder is set to receive an inform card in FIFA’s most popular game mode, FIFA Ultimate Team. His base card is rated 89 in game, meaning his performance based upgrade would push him to a 90.

United loanee Dean Henderson is also set to receive an inform card based on his performance against Liverpool on Saturday. The keeper kept a clean sheet in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win against United’s bitter rivals.

Henderson is favoured by a lot of United fans to succeed David De Gea if or when the Spaniard leaves Old Trafford in the future. The Englishman is thriving at Forest with regular game time.

The keeper is set to receive a substantial boost from his 79 rated base card in FUT. Early suggestions state that he could receive a plus three to an 82 rated card. 

