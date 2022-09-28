Skip to main content
Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen Features In FIFA 23 Team Of The Week 2

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Manchester United midfielder, Christian Eriksen is set to feature in EA Sports FIFA 23 Team of the Week 2.

Christian Eriksen played extremely well whilst on international duty for Denmark. The midfielder has been in great form for both club and country this season. 

The new Manchester United midfielder was on the scoresheet for his country, scoring an incredible goal. Eriksen was also awarded man of the match against France. 

Now it looks like Eriksen will be recognised for his form over the break with a place in the FIFA 23 team of the week. 

FIFA 23 launched on Tuesday. The new game sees a number of new ratings for your favourite United players and more. 

Christian Eriksen and Boubacar Soumare, Manchester United vs Leicester City, King Power Stadium

The team of the week is a weekly release on FIFA. It features the best players from around the world based on their form. 

Eriksen will be the first United player to receive a team of the week on the new FIFA title. 

Diogo Dalot could also be set to feature in this weeks team following some outstanding performances for Portugal. The right back scored a brace for his country. 

The news about Eriksen’s place in the team of the week comes from FIFA news source, FutSheriff.

Below, Sheriff states that Eriksen has been selected in the team of the week. The image in the tweet also shows fans what you could possibly expect from his card. 

Will you be adding in form Eriksen to your FIFA Ultimate Team? 

Christian Eriksen
