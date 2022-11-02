Manchester United's Diogo Dalot Included In EA Sports FIFA 23 TOTW 7

Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot has been included in this weeks EA Sports FIFA 23 team of the week. This is well deserved as the 23 year old produced a fantastic performance last weekend.

Dalot was the standout player in United's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday. The Portuguese international is only getting better and better with each game.

The fullback has received an inform card on what is FIFA's most popular game mode to date which is Ultimate Team. This is now his second inform item this year and he has now received an 84 rated card.

Dalot was not the only Premier League player to feature in this team of the week as Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur received an inform card after his last minute winner this weekend.

David De Gea was also in with a shout of receiving an inform card after his amazing performance on the weekend which helped United secure the win. He also ensured that he kept another clean sheet.

The 23 year old could potentially grab more team of the week cards this FIFA as he is producing amazing performances week in and week out. This is Dalot's second team of the week this current FIFA.

