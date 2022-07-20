Skip to main content

Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri Set For Another Loan Spell  With Italy Or Spain The Destination

Young Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is set for another loan spell next season following a frustrating loan spell at Deportivo Alaves last season in which the player was left unhappy.

Pellistri is a talented young winger with some potential to become a first team player in the future, however it’s hard for the Uruguayan to break into the team past the likes of Jadon Sancho. 

Having spent the last season on loan in Spain at Alaves, Pellistri revealed his unhappiness with the move after being left with a lack of game time during the spell. 

Facundo Pellistri

Pellistri has been playing during the tour so far and has featured a number of times under Erik Ten Hag in their three games so far. 

The young winger found the net in United’s 4-0 win over rivals Liverpool in their first game of the tour back in Bangkok last week.

However early reports have now emerged that states that Pellistri is preparing for another loan spell next season, as stated by ESPN Uruguay;

“Facundo Pellistri will go on loan again. His destination will be Portugal or Italy, as confirmed by sources close to the player.”

United will have to ensure that they loan the player to a side that will give him the game time required as well as it being a club that he will be happy at for the duration of the loan spell. 

Facundo Pellistri
