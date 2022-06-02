Manchester United's Fred assists as Brazil beat South Korea 5-1 in International Friendly

The Manchester United midfielder assisted Everton's Richarlison in the International side's first goal of the contest.

The friendly is Brazil's first game of the international window, with ties between Japan and Argentina coming up later in June.

The United player started the game in a midfield alongside Real Madrid's Casemiro.

The first goal occurred in the 7th minute where Fred's close range shot was flicked in by the Evertonian.

Though that was the only direct contribution from the 29-year-old, he helped push the Brazilian side forward with progressive passing and the occasional shot.

The side ultimately won 5-1, with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar scoring two penalties in the process.

Ex-Liverpool and current Aston Villa player Phillipe Coutinho scored the fourth Brazilian goal with a first-time finish into the top right corner after Kim Young-Gwon failed to clear the ball.

Fred was taken off the pitch at the 81st minute for Matheus Cuntha as the Brazilian manager Tite looked to add some fresh legs.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus rounded off the South American giant's scoring with a goal in the 93rd minute.

The goal came from a fantastic run from Jesus as he ran through South Korea's defence before a fine finish with his left foot.

The game ended South Korea 5-1 Brazil as the two sides look on to the rest of the international fixtures.

