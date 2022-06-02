Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United's Fred assists as Brazil beat South Korea 5-1 in International Friendly

The Manchester United midfielder assisted Everton's Richarlison in the International side's first goal of the contest.

The friendly is Brazil's first game of the international window, with ties between Japan and Argentina coming up later in June.

The United player started the game in a midfield alongside Real Madrid's Casemiro.

The first goal occurred in the 7th minute where Fred's close range shot was flicked in by the Evertonian.

Though that was the only direct contribution from the 29-year-old, he helped push the Brazilian side forward with progressive passing and the occasional shot.

The side ultimately won 5-1, with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar scoring two penalties in the process.

Ex-Liverpool and current Aston Villa player Phillipe Coutinho scored the fourth Brazilian goal with a first-time finish into the top right corner after Kim Young-Gwon failed to clear the ball.

Fred and Anthony Elanga celebrate vs Leeds

Fred was taken off the pitch at the 81st minute for Matheus Cuntha as the Brazilian manager Tite looked to add some fresh legs.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus rounded off the South American giant's scoring with a goal in the 93rd minute.

The goal came from a fantastic run from Jesus as he ran through South Korea's defence before a fine finish with his left foot.

The game ended South Korea 5-1 Brazil as the two sides look on to the rest of the international fixtures.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Fred
News

Manchester United's Fred assists as Brazil beat South Korea 5-1 in International Friendly

By Kieran Nellerjust now
imago1012074932h
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund join the race for Manchester United target Sasa Kalajdzic.

By Ben Thomas1 hour ago
Timber
Transfers

Report: Jurrien Timber Transfer to Manchester United Could be OFF

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Quotes

Ex-England Goalkeeper David James Encourages Kalvin Phillips to Make a Move to Manchester United

By Rhys James2 hours ago
De Jong
Opinions

Who’ll replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United?

By Ben Thomas2 hours ago
Paul Pogba
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba Will Join Juventus This Summer

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
Transfers

Report: Ajax Have High Hopes of Keeping Jurrien Timber this Summer Despite Manchester United Interest

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Danjuma
News

Report: Arnaut Danjuma to do 'Everything Possible' For Manchester United or Liverpool Move This Summer

By Rhys James2 hours ago