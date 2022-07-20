Skip to main content

Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri Into The Final Three For Young African Player of the Year

Young Manchester United midfielder, Hannibal Mejbri has made the final three in the running to receive the Young African Player of the Year award alongside other talented players.

Hannibal has made his breakthrough at United this summer following a number of great performances in the United Academy before being given a first team opportunity.

The Tunisian international joined United for a fee of around €5million in 2019, arriving from French side AS Monaco.

Hannibal originally featured for France at a young international level before deciding to represent Tunisia.

Hannibal

Hannibal plays multiple midfield positions, bur primarily plays centrally or as an attacking midfield 10.

The player was given his first, first team chance in 2021 and has made three senior appearances for the Red Devils, impressing fans with his character.

Hannibal looked lively during his appearances and was praised heavily for his desire and hunger to wear the shirt.

The Tunisian international has been named in the final three for the Young African Player of the Year award alongside two other talented young players.

The other two nominees are Salzburg's Karim Konate and Spurs' Pape Matar Sarr.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Hannibal
News

Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri Into The Final Three For Young African Player of the Year

By Alex Wallacejust now
Zagadou
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Very Interested In Signing Dan-Axel Zagadou

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interest In Youri Tielemans Is Genuine And Growing

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
de jong smile
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Is Willing To Make Manchester United Switch, With Barcelona's Financial Issues The Only Barrier

By Rhys James1 hour ago
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Rapahel Varane And James Garner In Contention To Feature For Manchester United Against Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Quotes

Former Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson Spoke About Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag And His Capabilities To Improve The Squad

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Looking To Sign Ajax Forward Anthony Regardless Of Cristiano Ronaldo Situation

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Diogo Dalot
Opinions

Opinion And Analysis: Why Diogo Dalot Deserves To Be Manchester United’s First Choice Right-Back Over Aaron Wan-Bissaka This Season

By Rhys James5 hours ago