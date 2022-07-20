Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri Into The Final Three For Young African Player of the Year

Young Manchester United midfielder, Hannibal Mejbri has made the final three in the running to receive the Young African Player of the Year award alongside other talented players.

Hannibal has made his breakthrough at United this summer following a number of great performances in the United Academy before being given a first team opportunity.

The Tunisian international joined United for a fee of around €5million in 2019, arriving from French side AS Monaco.

Hannibal originally featured for France at a young international level before deciding to represent Tunisia.

Hannibal plays multiple midfield positions, bur primarily plays centrally or as an attacking midfield 10.

The player was given his first, first team chance in 2021 and has made three senior appearances for the Red Devils, impressing fans with his character.

Hannibal looked lively during his appearances and was praised heavily for his desire and hunger to wear the shirt.

The Tunisian international has been named in the final three for the Young African Player of the Year award alongside two other talented young players.

The other two nominees are Salzburg's Karim Konate and Spurs' Pape Matar Sarr.

