'I'm furious': Fans react as United's 20/21 home shirt is leaked

Alex Turk

Manchester United's... fruitful... 2020/21 home shirt has seemingly been leaked online and it hasn't been met with much of a warm reception from supporters.

The number of different places this shirt is showing up across the internet tends to suggest that it is in fact the shirt United will be sporting at Old Trafford next season.

One of the sources that have confirmed these leaked images to be true is Footy Headlines, who are almost always spot on when it comes to unconfirmed kit leaks.

United's classic red, white and black theme for home kits has been merged with the club's other crest colour, yellow, to imprint vertical yellow and black lines all over the shirt.

In 2014, Adidas signed a 10-year deal worth £750million to become the Reds' kit providers, starting in the 2015/16 campaign.

Since then though, this shirt, at first thought, is the most creative design yet and was always going to divide opinion.

There is still five more years of partnership with Adidas following this season, so it's understandable how the sportswear giants could be mixing it up to see what sort of reaction they receive.

In my opinion, this seems like one of those shirts that at first glance doesn't sit well, however, has the potential to grow on you once it's being worn by the players at the Theatre of Dreams.

On Twitter though, plenty of fans have been having their say about the leaked strip and most of the commotion is unfortunately negative...

