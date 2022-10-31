Skip to main content
Manchester United's impressive October form recap. You can see a full recap of Manchester United's impressive form in October.

Manchester United have had a very impressive month this October and have played some fantastic football under Erik Ten Hag. The reds will be looking to continue this form into November.

United have played 9 games this month and have won 6 games in all competitions in the UEFA Europa League and the Premier League. The reds have also drawn 2 games along the way.

United have only suffered one defeat this month which was to rivals Manchester City in a 6-3 trashing at the Etihad. Since then the reds have showcased better performances since the heavy defeat away from home.

The reds scored 16 goals whilst conceding 10 goals and keeping 5 clean sheets along the way. United's top scorer for this month was Marcus Rashford who scored 4 goals and also provided 1 assist this month.

This month they defeated teams such as West Ham who they beat 1-0, Everton who they defeated away from home 2-1, and Tottenham Hotspur who the reds beat 2-0 at home. 

Manager Erik Ten Hag has certainly shown that his team is ready to compete this season after having a very impressive October. The reds could compete for some silverware this season if they keep this form up.

