Manchester United's January Transfer Plans Revealed

Manchester United are already looking towards the January transfer window. The window gives clubs the opportunity to strengthen their sides in the middle of the season and is normally a very busy period.

However, this January window will be different in a number of ways. The small month long period falls after a busy World Cup schedule that gets underway this month and lasts until December.

This January window will be heavily affected by how players perform in the tournament with the worlds eyes in watching. It's already been made known that United will have a high number of scouts in Qatar.

IMAGO / Schüler

There have been some indications as to what United may be up to in the winter transfer window. However it doesn't sound like United will be very busy in terms of incomings in the window.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News; "Manchester United are not actively pursuing any incomings in the January transfer window as they approach the final week of the season before the World Cup begins."

Instead, United are going to be turning their attention to their contract situations at the club; "The bulk of United's squad activity in the winter is likely to revolve around contract extensions and possible renewals, with decisions to be made on the deals of David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Fred and Marcus Rashford."

