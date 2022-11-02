Skip to main content
Manchester United's January Transfer Plans Revealed

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester United's January Transfer Plans Revealed

Manchester United are already preparing for the January transfer window, however it is not set to be a busy month for Erik Ten Hag in the market.

Manchester United are already looking towards the January transfer window. The window gives clubs the opportunity to strengthen their sides in the middle of the season and is normally a very busy period.

However, this January window will be different in a number of ways. The small month long period falls after a busy World Cup schedule that gets underway this month and lasts until December.

This January window will be heavily affected by how players perform in the tournament with the worlds eyes in watching. It's already been made known that United will have a high number of scouts in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup Draw

There have been some indications as to what United may be up to in the winter transfer window. However it doesn't sound like United will be very busy in terms of incomings in the window.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News; "Manchester United are not actively pursuing any incomings in the January transfer window as they approach the final week of the season before the World Cup begins."

Instead, United are going to be turning their attention to their contract situations at the club; "The bulk of United's squad activity in the winter is likely to revolve around contract extensions and possible renewals, with decisions to be made on the deals of David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Fred and Marcus Rashford."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Fred Manchester United Old Trafford
News

Manchester United's January Transfer Plans Revealed

By Alex Wallace
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
News

Manchester United Duo Not In Training Ahead Of Real Sociedad Game

By Alex Wallace
Donny Van De Beek Manchester United
Opinions

Who Should Replace Bruno Fernandes For Manchester United Against Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Quotes

Patrice Evra: Marcus Rashford Said He Will Never Leave Manchester United

By Rhys James
Facundo Pellistri Manchester United
Quotes

Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United
News

Manchester United’s October Player Of The Month Nominees Revealed

By Alex Wallace
Europa League
News

Real Sociedad Face Injury Crisis Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

By Alex Wallace
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star - When Will Jadon Sancho Start Performing?

By Rhys James