Revealed: Manchester United's Plans With Amad Diallo After Sunderland Success

Manchester United are a club known for using young players and giving opportunities for the youth to make their way into the team.

We have seen that in the last two seasons with players such as Anthony Elanga and more recently Alejandro Garnacho. But one player who has perhaps been forgotten since joining from Serie A club Atalanta in 2020 is Ivory Coast international Amad Diallo.

The 19-year-old looked impressive in his first season for the club - scoring against AC Milan in the Europa League and putting in some good performances when called upon. He was then loaned out to Rangers last season but struggled to get game time, leading some to write him off.

However, we have seen a resurgence this season after he was sent to Sunderland on loan in the Championship. He has managed to secure a place in their team, with three goals and one assist in his last five appearances.

The MEN have said that the Red Devils believe Amad is playing well due to his run of consistent game time and are hopeful he can secure himself a place in the first team when he returns from his loan spell.

United are also said to have the option to recall the forward early should they want extra competition in the attack, following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sunderland will play Milwall at home next, on Saturday.

