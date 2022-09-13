Manchester United’s Premier League Fixtures Before FIFA World Cup

Manchester United’s upcoming game against Leeds United has been postponed ahead of The Queen’s funeral.

However there is also now an international football break meaning that United won’t play a Premier League game for some time.

Of course this season is different from any other as the FIFA World Cup gets underway in November, in Qatar.

This means that domestic football will be brought to a pause until at least the middle of December.

IMAGO / PA Images

Premier League clubs have only played six game so far this season.

There will already be an unbalance in fixtures for some teams following double postponements in the last two weeks.

With the World Cup taking place, time for rescheduling these games is incredibly limited.

A back log of fixtures will most certainly come to light in January of 2023 following the tournament.

IMAGO / PA Images

However there are now set to be eight Premier League games for United before the tournament.

United will return to Premier League action on the 2nd of October against Manchester City.

The final game before the World Cup is a trip to Craven Cottage to take on newly promoted Fulham.

Below you can find the full list of United’s games before the tournament;

October 2: Man City (A)

October 9: Everton (A)

October 16: Newcastle (H)

October 19: Tottenham (H)

October 22: Chelsea (A)

October 30: West Ham (H)

November 6: Aston Villa (A)

November 13: Fulham (A)

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon