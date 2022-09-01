Manchester Uniteds Transfer Window In Full | All Ins And Outs

Manchester United have been busy in this summers transfer window.

The Red Devils have made a number of signings as well as sanctioning a number of outgoings.

Many players ran down their contracts as well as other players leaving for small fees or loans.

United have spent over £200m in this summers window, adding quality and depth to Erik Ten Hag’s side.

IMAGO / PA Images

United have added players across the board, from goalkeepers to defenders, midfielders and attackers.

United’s most expensive signing was their last signing, Antony from Ajax for £84.5million.

Below you can find full details of all of United’s transfer activity.

Ins

Antony - Ajax - Permanent

Casemiro - Real Madrid - Permanent

Dubravka - Newcastle - Loan

Eriksen - Brentford - Permanent

Malacia - Feyenoord - Permanent

Martinez - Ajax - Permanent

IMAGO / Colorsport

Outs

Amad - Sunderland - Loan

Bailly - Marseille - Loan

Cavani - Valencia - Released

Devine - Swindon - Permanent

Fernandez - Preston - Loan

Grant - Ipswich - Coach

Hannibal - Birmingham - Loan

Henderson - Forest - Loan

Laird - QPR - Loan

Levitt - Dundee Utd - Permanent

Lingard - Forest - Permanent

Mata - F/A - Released

Mee - Altrincham - Loan

Mellor - Wycombe - Permanent

Pereira - Fulham - Permanent

Pogba - Juventus - Permanent

Stanley - Bolton - Permanent

Svidersky - Almeria - Permanent

Telles - Sevilla - Loan

Woolston - Retired

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon