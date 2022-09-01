Skip to main content

Manchester Uniteds Transfer Window In Full | All Ins And Outs

The 2022 summer transfer window has slammed shut and here is a full recap of Manchester United’s window, in full.

Manchester United have been busy in this summers transfer window.

The Red Devils have made a number of signings as well as sanctioning a number of outgoings. 

Many players ran down their contracts as well as other players leaving for small fees or loans. 

United have spent over £200m in this summers window, adding quality and depth to Erik Ten Hag’s side. 

Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool

United have added players across the board, from goalkeepers to defenders, midfielders and attackers. 

United’s most expensive signing was their last signing, Antony from Ajax for £84.5million. 

Antony with Ajax

Below you can find full details of all of United’s transfer activity. 

Ins

Antony - Ajax - Permanent

Casemiro - Real Madrid - Permanent

Dubravka - Newcastle - Loan

Eriksen - Brentford - Permanent

Malacia - Feyenoord - Permanent

Martinez - Ajax - Permanent

Lisandro Martinez

Outs

Amad - Sunderland - Loan

Bailly - Marseille - Loan

Cavani - Valencia - Released

Devine - Swindon - Permanent

Fernandez - Preston - Loan

Grant - Ipswich - Coach

Hannibal - Birmingham - Loan

Henderson - Forest - Loan

Laird - QPR - Loan

Levitt - Dundee Utd - Permanent

Lingard - Forest - Permanent 

Mata - F/A - Released

Mee - Altrincham - Loan

Mellor - Wycombe - Permanent 

Pereira - Fulham - Permanent

Pogba - Juventus - Permanent 

Stanley - Bolton - Permanent 

Svidersky - Almeria - Permanent 

Telles - Sevilla - Loan

Woolston - Retired

Lisandro Martinez
