Manchester Uniteds Transfer Window In Full | All Ins And Outs
Manchester United have been busy in this summers transfer window.
The Red Devils have made a number of signings as well as sanctioning a number of outgoings.
Many players ran down their contracts as well as other players leaving for small fees or loans.
United have spent over £200m in this summers window, adding quality and depth to Erik Ten Hag’s side.
United have added players across the board, from goalkeepers to defenders, midfielders and attackers.
United’s most expensive signing was their last signing, Antony from Ajax for £84.5million.
Below you can find full details of all of United’s transfer activity.
Ins
Antony - Ajax - Permanent
Casemiro - Real Madrid - Permanent
Dubravka - Newcastle - Loan
Eriksen - Brentford - Permanent
Malacia - Feyenoord - Permanent
Martinez - Ajax - Permanent
Outs
Amad - Sunderland - Loan
Bailly - Marseille - Loan
Cavani - Valencia - Released
Devine - Swindon - Permanent
Fernandez - Preston - Loan
Grant - Ipswich - Coach
Hannibal - Birmingham - Loan
Henderson - Forest - Loan
Laird - QPR - Loan
Levitt - Dundee Utd - Permanent
Lingard - Forest - Permanent
Mata - F/A - Released
Mee - Altrincham - Loan
Mellor - Wycombe - Permanent
Pereira - Fulham - Permanent
Pogba - Juventus - Permanent
Stanley - Bolton - Permanent
Svidersky - Almeria - Permanent
Telles - Sevilla - Loan
Woolston - Retired
