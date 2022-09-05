Manchester Uniteds UEFA Europa League 25 Man Squad Revealed

Manchester United head into their opening Europa League game following a four game winning run in the Premier League.

United were victorious in their last game at Old Trafford on Monday as they defeated Arsenal 3-1.

Donny Van De Beek and Anthony Martial were both absent with injury for that game.

Antony scored on his debut in the 3-1 win at Old Trafford and is included in the UEL squad.

Only two players to note are absent from Uniteds 25 man UEL squad, those being Phil Jones and Brandon Williams.

Both players could have left Old Trafford this summer however injury setbacks have meant that they remain at United.

Neither of those two defenders will have a part to play in the Europa League it seems.

Erik Ten Hag will want United to push on in this competition due to the fact that a place in the UEFA Champions league is up for grabs.

IMAGO / Sportimage

United failed to qualify for the UCL last season and therefore will face a test in the Europa league.

Below you can find the full list of the 25 man United squad for the UEL;

“De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Maguire, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Malacia, Shaw, Casemiro, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Pellistri, Antony, Rashford, Sancho, Martial, Ronaldo, Garnacho.”

