Manchester Uniteds UEFA Europa League Fixtures | Kick Off Times

Manchester United begin their UEFA Europa League campaign this Thursday against Real Sociedad, here you can find all of their European fixtures in full.

Manchester United return to European football action this Thursday night. 

Erik Ten Hag will get a taste of his first European night at Old Trafford this week when United face Real Sociedad. 

Despite missing out on UEFA Champions League football this season, United will be looking to kick on in the UEL.

The Europa league presents an opportunity to win some silverware as well as a possible route back into the UCL. 

Europa League Win 2017

United won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017 against Ajax, the former club of Ten Hag. 

This years competition will of course present new challenges, with a tough test already approaching this week. 

United begin their UEL campaign this Thursday at Old Trafford against Spanish side Real Sociedad. 

The Red Devils have been drawn in Group E. The group includes;

Manchester United

Real Sociedad

FC Sheriff

Omonia Nicosia

Europa League

United will face a short turn around in their upcoming run of fixtures due to the Europa League’s scheduling. 

Ten Hag’s side will have to play on a constant weekend and midweek turn around. 

Below you can find the full schedule for United’s Europa League group stage. 

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad - 8pm (BST) 8th September

FC Sheriff vs Manchester United - 5:45pm (BST) 15th September

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United - 5:45pm (BST) 6th October

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia - 8pm (BST) 13th October

Manchester United vs FC Sheriff - 8pm (BST) 27th October 

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United - 5:45pm (BST) 3rd November 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Europa League
News

By Alex Wallace
