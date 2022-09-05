Manchester Uniteds UEFA Europa League Fixtures | Kick Off Times
Manchester United return to European football action this Thursday night.
Erik Ten Hag will get a taste of his first European night at Old Trafford this week when United face Real Sociedad.
Despite missing out on UEFA Champions League football this season, United will be looking to kick on in the UEL.
The Europa league presents an opportunity to win some silverware as well as a possible route back into the UCL.
United won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017 against Ajax, the former club of Ten Hag.
This years competition will of course present new challenges, with a tough test already approaching this week.
United begin their UEL campaign this Thursday at Old Trafford against Spanish side Real Sociedad.
The Red Devils have been drawn in Group E. The group includes;
Manchester United
Real Sociedad
FC Sheriff
Omonia Nicosia
United will face a short turn around in their upcoming run of fixtures due to the Europa League’s scheduling.
Ten Hag’s side will have to play on a constant weekend and midweek turn around.
Below you can find the full schedule for United’s Europa League group stage.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad - 8pm (BST) 8th September
FC Sheriff vs Manchester United - 5:45pm (BST) 15th September
Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United - 5:45pm (BST) 6th October
Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia - 8pm (BST) 13th October
Manchester United vs FC Sheriff - 8pm (BST) 27th October
Real Sociedad vs Manchester United - 5:45pm (BST) 3rd November
