Manchester United Midfield Target Marcelo Brozovic Signs New Deal With Inter Milan

Long term Manchester United target and World Cup finalist Marcelo Brozovic has scuppered any hopes of a move away from Inter Milan.

The Croatian had been on United's radar for a number of years after emerging as one of Europe's best midfielders at the San Siro.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Quickly approaching the age of 30, many believed Brozovic would depart Milan following the conclusion of his current contract this summer.

However, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder has verbally agreed a new deal due to extend by three of four years.

United's hunt for a midfielder has taken them across Europe, with West Ham's Declan Rice and Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni thought to be heading the shortlist.

To make matters worse, current Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba looks evermore likely to depart Old Trafford this summer, meaning United now realistically need to recruit two midfielders this summer to compete for the league title.

With Donny van de Beek's Old Trafford career seemingly over and Fred and Scott McTominay failing to impress, the coming summer could be one of the busiest this club has ever seen.

