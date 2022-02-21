Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Midfield Target Marcelo Brozovic Signs New Deal With Inter Milan

Long term Manchester United target and World Cup finalist Marcelo Brozovic has scuppered any hopes of a move away from Inter Milan.

The Croatian had been on United's radar for a number of years after emerging as one of Europe's best midfielders at the San Siro.

Marcelo Brozovic

Quickly approaching the age of 30, many believed Brozovic would depart Milan following the conclusion of his current contract this summer.

However, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder has verbally agreed a new deal due to extend by three of four years.

United's hunt for a midfielder has taken them across Europe, with West Ham's Declan Rice and Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni thought to be heading the shortlist.

To make matters worse, current Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba looks evermore likely to depart Old Trafford this summer, meaning United now realistically need to recruit two midfielders this summer to compete for the league title.

With Donny van de Beek's Old Trafford career seemingly over and Fred and Scott McTominay failing to impress, the coming summer could be one of the busiest this club has ever seen.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Marcelo Brozovic
News

Manchester United Midfield Target Marcelo Brozovic Signs New Deal With Inter Milan

By James Ridge
2 minutes ago
Koke
News

Atletico Madrid Captain Koke 'Doubtful' to Face Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
25 minutes ago
Anthony Martial Sevilla
Transfers

Report: Inter 'Considering' Move for Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial

By Alex Wallace
56 minutes ago
imago1009892330h
News

Manchester United Fans Urge Paul Pogba to Stay Amid Real Madrid and Chelsea Links

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
David De Gea vs Aston Villa
News

'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future

By James Ridge
2 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Reacts To Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United: "We Were Sloppy, But The Goal Was A Foul"

By Rhys James
16 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
News

Paul Pogba's Influence in the Manchester United Dressing Room Reaffirmed Amid Real Madrid and Chelsea Links

By James Ridge
18 hours ago
Elanga scores vs Leeds
News

WATCH: Anthony Elanga Point to Manchester United Badge In Front Of Leeds United Fans

By James Ridge
19 hours ago