Marcus Rashford: Black, Successful... A Role Model

As we appear to be in the midst of a racial or social revolution on a global scale, at the very least there has been an opening of understanding of the oppressive factors embedded within modern-day society; and the obstacles that ethnic minorities have to contend with.

Whether that be overt or covert, these are societal stains that can’t forever go unnoticed.

Within this article, I wanted to highlight a young man who has shown exemplary character and humility on and off the pitch, heralding from a commonly disenfranchised area of Manchester, Wythenshawe.

Manchester United’s very own: Marcus Rashford.

When it comes black sports stars, there’s a tendency for them and their careers to be occasionally tainted with ignorant stereotypes and agenda-pushing within certain parts of the media.

Headlines and articles are filled with harmful micro-aggressions, as we’ve seen with the likes of Raheem Sterling as the most prominent example.

However, Rashford has been able to be a model citizen on and off the pitch, enjoying a fruitful start to his United career as he hopes to continue his ascension to the top of the world game.

He is a constant when it comes to community work and giving back, raising as much as £20million, alongside his work with Fareshare to feed children in need during the pandemic.

That particular commitment led to him being awarded a Special Recognition Award from the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester for work in the community.

In addition, his previous work includes Selfridges and the In-The-Box Christmas Campaign, which entailed providing boxes of essentials for the less fortunate over the festive period.

These are only two examples of Rashford’s community work as he has an ever-present role in attempts to give back to the city that made him the man and player he is today.

Never in the headlines for the wrong reasons, Rashford is just one example of many that black people, black players and black sports stars can become icons in there own right.

He's a role model and influential figure that young men of colour shouldn’t be afraid to look up to.

He is a staple of truth that no matter your colour or background, and no matter the deficiencies within societal makeup, there is potential to rise above it.

Opportunity is there... just like Rashford took his in his Manchester United debut just over 4 years ago, it’s just up to you to take it.