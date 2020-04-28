Rashford nearing full fitness after Carrington visit

Marcus Rashford is nearing an eagerly-anticipated return to full fitness after spending three months on the sidelines with a double stress fracture of his back.

Rashford was forced off early in January's 1-0 win against Wolves in the FA Cup Third Round and hasn't taken to the pitch since.

The impromptu break due to the coronavirus crisis has given him time to recover ahead of the season restart though, and that's now looking much more likely.

Rashford is said to have visited the Aon Training Complex in Carrington on Monday morning to spend some time with club doctors and in the gym.

An unnamed source has revealed the ins and outs of the latest development on Rashford's well-being, and it sounds like great news:

"Marcus was working out in the gym and has been undergoing treatment which he has needed in his recovery. He looked in good nick and in great spirits. He is hoping that he is coming to the end of what has been a tricky year so far with injury."

It comes as a huge boost for Solskjaer and Manchester United that the 22-year-old forward looks set to be available once football returns in, hopefully, the next couple of months.

He's been the Reds' standout player this season and his ceiling is incredibly high as an inside forward coming in from the left. I can't wait to see him back in action.

