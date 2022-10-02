Skip to main content
Marcus Rashford Passes Fitness Test Ahead Of Manchester Derby

IMAGO / PA Images

Marcus Rashford has passed a late fitness test and is in contention to start todays Manchester Derby.

Manchester United fans will be delighted to hear that Marcus Rashford HAS passed a late fitness test ahead of the derby. The Englishman could be set to start. 

Rashford was a doubt coming into todays game, the attacker suffered an injury against Arsenal. However, Rashford has seemingly made a recovery in time for todays game according to @teamnewsandtix.

The Englishman has been one of Uniteds best performers and recently won the Premier League player of the month award. The attacker has had a resurgence in form under Erik Ten Hag. 

Rashford would be competing with someone like Cristiano Ronaldo for the starting place. However the Englishman has been favoured many times this season. 

Marcus Rashford

Should Rashford start for United today, he could partner players like Jadon Sancho and Antony for United today. 

Ten Hag will be looking to form a formidable attack against City. It’ll be a tougher test for United’s young forwards against such a top defence. 

United fans can think back to the win against Liverpool for some inspiration as to what the attack can do today. 

Marcus Rashford scoring against Liverpool
