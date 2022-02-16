Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Marcus Rashford Responds To Reports Him And His English Manchester United Teammates Are Unhappy With Cristiano Ronaldo

An exchange on Twitter by Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford and German journalist Christian Falk saw the Englishmen deny reports of him being unhappy with his star teammate Ronaldo.

imago1009685676h
1
Gallery
1 Images

Despite Ronaldo's goal on Tuesday against Brighton and Hove Albion, the journalist's report was damning of the Portuguese's popularity in the United dressing room among certain individuals.

Falk reported this afternoon that the English players at the club such as Rashford and Harry Maguire were "Irritated" that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room.

Later, Rashford decided to respond to the tweet, in an attempt to dispel the rumour. Even asking the German to "Stop looking for divides" and trying to cause a fuss.

Standing by his report, Falk suggested the 23 year old was not telling the truth. Claiming it was "Not true" and that he the England star knew it.

Authors Verdict

The coming months will tell us if there really is a rift between Ronaldo and some of his teammates. As United look to improve, a strong team mentality will be vital, and the 37 year-old could be key to where United finish the season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Marcus Rashford
News

Marcus Rashford Responds To Reports Him And His English Manchester United Teammates Are Unhappy With Cristiano Ronaldo

40 seconds ago
Bruno Fernandes
News

The FA Charge Manchester United For Players' Behaviour During The Brighton game

1 hour ago
Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal All 'Keeping A Close Eye' On Premier League Midfielder

2 hours ago
Ronald Araujo and Dani Alves for Barcelona
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Line Up For Barcelona Defender, As They 'Prepare' Move For Bundesliga Replacement

2 hours ago
Donny Van De Beek
Quotes

Rio Ferdinand Reveals Everton's Disbelief Of Donny Van De Beek's Manchester United Snub

7 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes Seal Victory For Red Devils

7 hours ago
AS Roma logo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus Show Interest In Highly Rated Roma Star

7 hours ago
mata
Transfers

Report: Juan Mata Set To Leave Manchester United At The End Of The Season

9 hours ago