Marcus Rashford Responds To Reports Him And His English Manchester United Teammates Are Unhappy With Cristiano Ronaldo

An exchange on Twitter by Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford and German journalist Christian Falk saw the Englishmen deny reports of him being unhappy with his star teammate Ronaldo.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Despite Ronaldo's goal on Tuesday against Brighton and Hove Albion, the journalist's report was damning of the Portuguese's popularity in the United dressing room among certain individuals.

Falk reported this afternoon that the English players at the club such as Rashford and Harry Maguire were "Irritated" that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room.

Later, Rashford decided to respond to the tweet, in an attempt to dispel the rumour. Even asking the German to "Stop looking for divides" and trying to cause a fuss.

Standing by his report, Falk suggested the 23 year old was not telling the truth. Claiming it was "Not true" and that he the England star knew it.

Authors Verdict

The coming months will tell us if there really is a rift between Ronaldo and some of his teammates. As United look to improve, a strong team mentality will be vital, and the 37 year-old could be key to where United finish the season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |