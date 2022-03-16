Marcus Rashford Responds to Viral Social Media Video Following Manchester United's Champions League Exit: 'There Are Two Sides to Every Story'

Marcus Rashford has responded to a viral social media video which was causing controversy among fans - saying "There are two sides to every story".

Rashford has endured poor form this season and it has led to frustrations boiling from some fans.

He came off the bench versus Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, and could not change the poor result for his team as they got knocked out.

The video appeared to show the England international reacting to fans giving him abuse, and some pointed out it even looked like he gestured his middle finger towards them.

However, he has made a statement regarding the issue, defending his actions.

He admitted he should have just walked away and that his "Emotion got the better" of him.

He also claimed it was not his middle finger he used to gesture, but his forefinger in order to signal for the fan to come and say it to his face.

