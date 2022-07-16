Skip to main content

Marcus Rashford Reveals The Name Of The Club He Hates Most

Marcus Rashford has revealed the name of the club he hates most in a show in which he featured recently.

Born and bred Mancunian, Rashford joined United when he was a kid and then came through the ranks at the academy before making his breakthrough for the senior team under Louis van Gaal.

He has since then went onto becoming a popular figure in the whole country and abroad, due to his humanitarian works, and was awarded the MBE too.

For the senior team, he has so far won several trophies which include a League Cup, an FA Cup and UEFA Europa League among others.

He recently featured in the Uninterrupted, where he was asked which club he hates the most.

In reply, Rashford said, " Yeah Liverpool. I don't like Liverpool. [Manchester] City."

The 24-year-old also went on to give reasons why he feels like this, "Liverpool have history so it's a bit more bitter. But with City it's like you don't like them, but you don't have a massive reason not to like them."

"You just grow up and it's just two Manchester sides", he continued. "One wears light blue, one wears red. But the rivalry with Liverpool is just.... deep."

