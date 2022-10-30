Skip to main content
Marcus Rashford Scores 100th Manchester United Goal v West Ham

Marcus Rashford has scored his 100th Manchester United goal just a day before his 25th birthday.

Marcus Rashford has joined a list of Manchester United greats as he scored his 100th goal for the club. The Englishman scored his landmark goal in great fashion at Old Trafford against West Ham.

Rashford was able to get onto the end of a spectacular Christian Eriksen cross to find the net. United’s number 10 leaped and used his head to put the ball past the Hammers keeper.

You can watch Rashford’s goal by following the link here. The Englishman scored the decisive goal that would go on and give United the victory on Sunday afternoon.

Marcus Rashford

The 24 year old has looked like a completely new player under Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman has worked wonders with the forward to help him find his form once again.

Rashford now has four goals and two assists already this season. Working alongside players like Eriksen is only allowing Rashford to shine as he is.

The Englishman became only the 22nd player to score 100 goals for the club. Rashford took to social media after the game to speak on his landmark achievement after the game.

He said; “100 goals for this special club! I’ve been here since I was 7 years old and came through every single age group and played on every single pitch so I want to thanks all the staff, my family and teammates that have helped make this achievement possible.”

