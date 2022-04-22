Report: Marcus Rashford Set to Stay at Manchester United Following Appointment of Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is set to stay at the club this summer following the appointment of Erik Ten Hag ahead of a busy transfer window.

Rashford had been linked with a move away from United this summer with the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool being said to have been interested in the English international.

Following Erik Ten Hag’s appointment at United Rashford is said to be one of the players that is interested in staying to fight for a place in the Dutchman’s rebuild.

According to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, “Marcus Rashford has told Manchester United he now wants to be part of the future under Erik ten Hag, and is expected to instigate talks about a new and improved contract that will keep him at United for the foreseeable future.”

Not only does Rashford want to stay at United this summer, the English winger also would like to negotiate a new contract with the club.

Some United fans are opposing the idea of Rashford extending his contract at the current moment due to his poor form this season.

