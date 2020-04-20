Rashford opens up about 'tough' time playing under Mourinho

Marcus Rashford has spoken out about how it was playing under the guidance of Jose Mourinho after 'The Special One' arrived at Manchester United in 2016.

It was the season after Rashford's breakout campaign, but the 22-year-old went on to make 125 appearances under Mourinho, scoring 28 goals and providing 20 assists primarily from the left-wing.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager spent two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford in a crucial period for the young forward's development.

Speaking earlier today on the latest edition of the UTD Podcast, on which he was joined by club great Paul Scholes, Rashford opened up about his time playing under Mourinho:

"It was tough [playing under Mourinho], but I think in five or six years time you look back on it and they're the moments that give you that mental toughness. As an all-round player I think I've improved a lot. A lot of it's down to them two years."

It's easy to believe Rashford when he claims life with Mourinho as his manager was tough, but you can also understand when he says it made him a better player.

Think what you will of Mourinho; some of his managerial methods could be dated but he remains one of the best coaches to ever grace world football.

Rashford's mental growth has shone in bright colours on and off the pitch in recent times, so although Mourinho's tenure at United ended in dismay, he certainly had a positive impact in more ways than one.