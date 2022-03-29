Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Marcus Rashford Wants to Stay at Manchester United Despite Barcelona and Arsenal Links

Manchester United winger and England international, Marcus Rashford wants to say at the club this summer despite links to Arsenal and Barcelona.

Rashford has been linked with a move away from United this summer with Arsenal and Barcelona in line to attempt to sign the Englishman.

United haven’t opened contract talks with the winger yet over possibly extending his current deal as they have done with both Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw.

rashford

Rashford has fallen down the pecking order at United since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick.

Reports have suggested that a move for Rashford could be on the cards as the winger wants to play regular first team football.

According to Jonathan Shrager Marcus Rashford feels confident that with a good preseason, and the right support, he will be able to get back to himself. 

It’s always been the plan for him to stay at #MUFC and try to reach the club’s goalscoring record one day.”

Rashford could now be set to stay at United in an attempt to impress the new arriving manager at the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

rashford
News

Marcus Rashford Wants to Stay at Manchester United Despite Barcelona and Arsenal Links

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
March 24, 2022, Porto, Portugal: Portugal s midfielder Otavio in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qualifier knockout round play-off football match between Portugal and Turkey at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, on March 24, 2022.
News

Manchester United to Battle Liverpool for Signing of 12-Assist International Ace

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
20th March 2022; Estadium Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan; Sevilla; Andalucia; Spain; Primera Division; LaLiga Santander 2021 - 2022; Sevilla vs Real Sociedad; Imanol Alguacil coach of sevilla and Julen Lopetegui coach of real sociedad Sevilla Andalucia Spain Futbol
News

Manager Deemed 'Outsider' For Potential Role at Manchester United Despite Links

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
Diogo Dalot
News

Serie A Side Interested in Manchester United Star In Case of Failure in Talks with Real Madrid

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
ten hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Wants An Answer From Manchester United As Soon As Possible

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Anthony Martial
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Rashford
News

Manchester United Star 'Open-Minded' About Future Amidst Exit Links

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago
James Garner
News

Premier League Side Hold Concrete Interest in Manchester United Midfielder

By Kaustubh PandeyMar 28, 2022