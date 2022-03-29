Marcus Rashford Wants to Stay at Manchester United Despite Barcelona and Arsenal Links

Manchester United winger and England international, Marcus Rashford wants to say at the club this summer despite links to Arsenal and Barcelona.

Rashford has been linked with a move away from United this summer with Arsenal and Barcelona in line to attempt to sign the Englishman.

United haven’t opened contract talks with the winger yet over possibly extending his current deal as they have done with both Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Rashford has fallen down the pecking order at United since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick.

Reports have suggested that a move for Rashford could be on the cards as the winger wants to play regular first team football.

According to Jonathan Shrager “Marcus Rashford feels confident that with a good preseason, and the right support, he will be able to get back to himself.

It’s always been the plan for him to stay at #MUFC and try to reach the club’s goalscoring record one day.”

Rashford could now be set to stay at United in an attempt to impress the new arriving manager at the club.

