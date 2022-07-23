Marcus Rashford Will Stay At Manchester United This Summer

Fabrizio Romano has been talking all things Manchester United on Saturday and has confirmed that alongside Donny Van De Beek, Marcus Rashford will stay at United this summer to work under Erik Ten Hag.

Romano has provided an update on both Rashford and Van De Beek ahead of the new season with the transfer specialist confirming that Van De Beek will stay at the club.

Rashford like Van De Beek has had much circulation surrounding him regarding a possible exit from Old Trafford this summer but looks set to stay to prove his point and stake his claim to the new boss.

Ten Hag has opted to play Rashford as part of a front three alongside Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho so far during pre season.

Rashford had an underwhelming campaign last season and struggled to find his way into the United side especially under Ralf Rangnick.

The winger was said to be unhappy during the season due to his lack of play time but had also not backed up his stake to play with performances on the pitch.

However the English international is set to stay at United this season, confirmed Romano, he said;

“Erik ten hag’s decision on Marcus Rashford : Keep him this summer

Rashford is really happy with ten hag’s impact. Ten hag decided to keep him”

