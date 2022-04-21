Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

European Side Interested in Manchester United Man Following Previous Attempt

Ligue 1 side Marseille are interested in signing Manchester United Eric Bailly following a previous attempt at signing the defender, claims a journalist.

Bailly had joined United under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho and despite impressing initially, injuries and poor fitness has led to a lack of game time for the Ivory Coast defender.

Anthony Martial

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has reported about Marseille's interest in signing Bailly, with the reporter stating that the French side are back on the attack for the defender.

Marseille's Pablo Longoria tried to sign the player on loan in the January transfer window but he wants to sign the ex-Villarreal man permanently in the summer.

Bailly had multiple offers from Italy in the past and the defender will make a decision about his future at the end of the current campaign.

The Ivorian has made four Premier League appearances this season only and he has made two Champions League appearances in the current campaign.

In the recent game against Liverpool, Phil Jones had started above the 28-year-old in a back three.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Eric Bailly
News

European Side Interested in Manchester United Man Following Previous Attempt

By Kaustubh Pandey3 minutes ago
Christopher Nkunku
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Defender Warns Bundesliga Star About Potential Old Trafford Switch

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, 28. Spieltag, Borussia Dortmund - RB Leipzig am 02.04.2022 im Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Leipzigs Konrad Laimer läuft mit dem Ball am Fuß
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested in RB Leipzig Konrad Laimer

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Mike Phelan
News

Mike Phelan Set to Leave Manchester United Upon Erik Ten Hag Arrival

By Rhys James5 hours ago
ten hag 4
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Speaks Out on The 'Honour' of Becoming Manchester United Manager

By Rhys James8 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Official: Erik Ten Hag Appointed Manchester United Manager

By Damon Carr8 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Manchester United Players Told of Imminent Erik Ten Hag Appointment

By Rhys James8 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Harry Maguire Losing Trust as Manchester United Leader

By Kaustubh Pandey8 hours ago