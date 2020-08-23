Anthony Martial explains secret behind his best goalscoring season to date

Anthony Martial has explained how being handed more game time helped him achieve the best goalscoring season of his career to date.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is utilising Martial as his first-choice striker at Manchester United and it reaped rewards throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

The 24-year-old finished as United's top goalscorer on 23 goals in all competitions, scoring 17 times in the Premier League, as well as providing six assists.

Speaking to the official club website, Martial put his impressive form in front of goal down to the hunger to repay Solskjaer's faith:

“I think it’s down to the fact that I’ve enjoyed more game time. I’ve played in practically every game and so I think it’s all about consistency. In previous seasons I haven’t been able to feature as regularly; I’d be on the bench quite a bit and other times I’d be starting, which was quite difficult. Whereas right now I know that the coach has faith in me and I’m confident of starting the next match. So, I’m giving everything I can in order to pay back that trust he has shown. [I'm hungry for all goals] because for me, a goal is a goal. So simply by managing to score more of a simple kind of goal, I know that I’ll score a lot more in total. It’s something that we work on a lot in training and I then try and reproduce that in a match situation.”

Solskjaer's blatant interest in Erling Haaland before he joined Borussia Dortmund suggests he potentially doesn't see the Frenchman as his long-term frontman.

However, Martial's consistent goalscoring exploits may have altered his manager's vision, especially if he can continue in the same elk next term.

