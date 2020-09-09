SI.com
Anthony Martial marks anticipated France return with impressive statistic

Alex Turk

Following the best season of his career in 2019/20, Anthony Martial is tearing it up for not just Manchester United, but now France too.

The 24-year-old scored 23 goals last term, more than any other United player, and his form was rewarded with a long-awaited call-up to the French national team.

Martial hadn't represented his nation since March 2018 before featuring in both 2020/21 UEFA Nations League games against Sweden and Croatia.

He came off the bench to win a penalty in a 1-0 win over the former, before starting and contributing a wonderful performance against Croatia on Tuesday night.

France triumphed 4-2 in a lively contest at Stade de France, with Martial providing the assist for Antoine Griezmann's opener before seemingly scoring himself.

Although his strike late on in the first-half was harshly ruled on own-goal, Martial recorded an eye-catching statistic which proves just how confident he is right now.

According to Opta, via @utdreport, United's no. 9 drew a ridiculous total of nine fouls throughout the Croatia clash.

Only Franck Ribery (10) has won more fouls in a single game for the national team since Opta started analysing them.

Speaking after France's latest win, manager Didier Deschamps took time to praise Martial after restoring faith in him:

"I wouldn't say that he [Martial] has undergone a metamorphosis but he has changed. I have noticed as well off the pitch. He is capable of making a difference, very solid. He is on the right track."

The positive effect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had on Martial doesn't get spoken about enough; he's been a completely different beast under the Norwegian's guidance.

Hopefully, he can continue his scintillating form going into the new campaign and once again shine as no. 9.

