Nemanja Matic agrees new three-year deal at United

Alex Turk

Nemanja Matic has signed a new three-year contract at Manchester United, keeping him at the club until 2023.

The 31-year-old has been in immense form for the most part of this season, which has reaped rewards going into the 2020/21 season.

Speaking to the official club website, Matic seemed delighted to have extended his stay at Old Trafford:

"I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club. As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour. This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is a great comradery amongst the group. This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud."

Since joining United from Chelsea on a £40million deal in 2017, Matic has made 114 appearances, scoring four goals.

He's also represented the Serbian national team 48 times and is one of the most decorated members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

Solskjaer's squad is young, but Matic is one of the most experienced members and has had a positive impact on and off the pitch during his stint at the club.

He's certainly in the latter stages of his career and United will most likely be eyeing a replacement in the next couple of years, but he's a tremendous player to have around.

