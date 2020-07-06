Matic holds high hopes for Greenwood after contract extension

Nemanja Matic has signed a three-year contract extension at Manchester United in the midst of his best run of form at the club.

He's not the only in-form player in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad though, with Mason Greenwood enjoying a phenomenal breakthrough campaign.

The 18-year-old has scored three goals in the last two Premier League games, which increased his tally to 15 in all competitions for the season.

Speaking to the official club website, Matic spoke highly of Greenwood and revealed he holds high hopes for his importance to the team:

"We’re scoring goals, of course, and that’s nice, but it’s always important to keep the ball upfront. I’m happy that they’re playing with more confidence, most of the time we have the ball so I’m happy for our strikers that they’re keeping the ball, controlling the game and scoring goals. You mentioned Mason, I’m very happy for him. He’s a very young player, but he scores a lot of amazing goals – especially the second one, with his right foot. I’m happy for him, for sure he will be a very important player."

It's likely we'll see a lot more of Matic and Greenwood lining up together in the near future, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly fitting both into his preferred line-up.

There's no denying the young forward has a monumental future not just at the club, but on an international stage too if his development continues as it is doing.

United fans rightly can't wait to see more of Greenwood in action, and hopefully, that'll come on Thursday at Villa Park.

Be sure to check out Stretford Paddock's first video after taking over the Full Time Devils YouTube channel - Stephen Howson and Adam McKola explain all: