Nemanja Matic has agreed on terms for a new contract at Manchester United, ending uncertainly over his future at the club.

At the start of the season, plenty of United supporters incorporated Matic in the exodus of deadwood required to kick-start the rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The likes of Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian have moved away already under Solskjaer, but a departure never materialised for Matic.

He featured in just three of United's first 19 Premier League games this season, but injuries in midfield saw him find a way into the team and he's played eight of the last nine.

Matic's three-year contract, signed when he joined from Chelsea in 2017, was due to expire at the end of the season, with many expecting him to leave for free.

United had an option in his initial deal to trigger a one-year extension though, however, the 31-year-old Serb has been awarded fresh terms.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's huge Manchester derby, Solskjaer confirmed Matic's stay:

We have agreed with him so he will stay, 100 per cent.

Matic has recorded 50.4 passes, 2.3 tackles, 1.9 successful aerial duels, 1.4 take ons and 1 interception per league game this term.

Alongside the current options likely to be at the club beyond the summer in Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira, Matic provides something different.

The experienced anchorman can park in front of the defence and dictate the tempo of the game better than any other option at Solskjaer's disposal.

It'd be nice to see United sign at least one more midfielder in the summer, especially if Paul Pogba departs, but Matic will act as a reliable back-up option.

With Solskjaer's squad being a young one too, Matic's experience and previous success could prove crucial in developing his team-mates technically and mentally.

In my eyes, this is a good move and he certainly deserves to stay at Old Trafford for a bit longer.