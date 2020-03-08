Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Matic agrees new United contract

Alex Turk

Nemanja Matic has agreed on terms for a new contract at Manchester United, ending uncertainly over his future at the club.

At the start of the season, plenty of United supporters incorporated Matic in the exodus of deadwood required to kick-start the rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The likes of Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian have moved away already under Solskjaer, but a departure never materialised for Matic.

He featured in just three of United's first 19 Premier League games this season, but injuries in midfield saw him find a way into the team and he's played eight of the last nine.

Matic's three-year contract, signed when he joined from Chelsea in 2017, was due to expire at the end of the season, with many expecting him to leave for free.

United had an option in his initial deal to trigger a one-year extension though, however, the 31-year-old Serb has been awarded fresh terms.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's huge Manchester derby, Solskjaer confirmed Matic's stay:

We have agreed with him so he will stay, 100 per cent.

Matic has recorded 50.4 passes, 2.3 tackles, 1.9 successful aerial duels, 1.4 take ons and 1 interception per league game this term.

Alongside the current options likely to be at the club beyond the summer in Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira, Matic provides something different.

The experienced anchorman can park in front of the defence and dictate the tempo of the game better than any other option at Solskjaer's disposal.

It'd be nice to see United sign at least one more midfielder in the summer, especially if Paul Pogba departs, but Matic will act as a reliable back-up option.

With Solskjaer's squad being a young one too, Matic's experience and previous success could prove crucial in developing his team-mates technically and mentally.

In my eyes, this is a good move and he certainly deserves to stay at Old Trafford for a bit longer.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Player Profile: Juan Mata vs Derby

A closer look at Juan Mata's impressive game by numbers in the FA Cup Fifth Round against Derby County.

Alex Turk

Derby County v Manchester United Review: Ighalo sends United into last eight

A review of Manchester United's comprehensive 3-0 victory against Derby County at Pride Park on Thursday night.

Ciaran Taylor

Derby County v Manchester United Team News

Patrick Ryan analyses the Manchester United starting XI for their FA Cup Fifth round tie against Derby County

Patrick Ryan

by

ScottKennedy

Derby County v Manchester United Preview: Rooney Takes Centre Stage

Patrick Ryan discusses the FA Cup Fifth round tie between Manchester United and Derby County

Patrick Ryan

Kane eyeing move away from Spurs

A look at where Manchester United stand as Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur grows in uncertainty.

Alex Turk

Why Sancho will choose United over Premier League rivals this summer

A closer look at why United are in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

Ornstein: Manchester United is Sancho’s “most likely option”

A look at recent comments from esteemed journalist David Ornstein on the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Patrick Ryan

Koulibaly “In Van Dijk’s League” but Not Needed

A look at the potential transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester United.

Patrick Ryan

Sancho Agrees Terms With Manchester United!

According to The Telegraph, personal terms are expected to be nothing but a minor hurdle with Sancho if United can agree a fee with Dortmund for the transfer for the England winger.

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Player Profile: Luke Shaw v Everton

An in depth look at the performance of Luke Shaw in Manchester United's 1-1 draw away at Everton on Sunday.

Alex Turk