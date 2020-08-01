Stretford Paddock
Matic: United targeting 20/21 Premier League title challenge

Alex Turk

Nemanja Matic has sounded a rallying call for his Manchester United team-mates to launch a Premier League title challenge next season.

United still have the remaining Europa League knockout stages to play out this month, but Matic is already eyeing serious improvement in the 2020/21 campaign.

Third-place and Champions League qualification was secured last weekend, but the Reds finished 33 points behind champions Liverpool and 15 behind second-placed Manchester City.

Speaking in the latest issue of Inside United - the club's official magazine - Matic made it clear that he and his team-mates are intent on closing the gap on the league summit next season:

"We always need to try to do the best for this club, which we are doing at the moment, and I think we cannot allow any club to win the league seven or 10 games before the season finishes. So we have to fight until the end. Of course, we have a young team, but this cannot be an excuse. I think these young players already have a few seasons behind them playing. So, from the next season, we have to fight for the title. I don't know if we're going to win [it] but I'm sure that we can fight until the end. That's my personal target and I think the rest of my team-mates think the same."

Although United were nowhere near Liverpool's level this term, there has been serious progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he took charge.

Since a 2-0 defeat to Burnley in January, Solskjaer has guided his side to a 14-match unbeaten in the league which helped propel them back amongst Europe's elite.

Simply put, United won't be challenging for the Premier League Solskjaer's squad is strengthened and that is expected to happen this summer.

The British transfer record is likely to be smashed with the addition of Jadon Sancho, whilst Solskjaer is also looking to bolster his options in central defence and midfield.

Whether it'll be enough to seriously challenge for the league straight away remains to be seen, but you'd imagine such a large points gap to be significantly narrowed.

