Matt Judge Resigns From his Position at Manchester United

Matt Judge has resigned from his position at Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Judge was the head of corporate development at United and had played a key part in the United area of recruitment since 2014.

With the announced news, it’s understood that Judge will not be a part of any decisions made by United this summer in the transfer window.

Judge is currently working out a notice period prior to an expected departure later this year.

According to an exclusive by David Ornstein “Matt Judge has resigned from his position as United’s head of corporate development.

He is currently working out a notice period prior to an expected departure later this year.

He is not expected to play an active role in summer window.

Judge has been considering his position in recent weeks amid a series of structural changes at United.

His departure was amicable between both parties.

Judge was responsible for negotiating transfers and contracts for United.”

United will now be set to focus on appointing a successor.

