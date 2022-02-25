Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Mauricio Pochettino Rejects Manchester United Job to Wait for Real Madrid

Manchester United have begun their search for a new manager ahead of next season with Mauricio Pochettino being one of the main targets.

Pochettino is currently in charge at PSG and there have been many reports linking him to both United and La Liga giants Real Madrid.

imago1009910431h

According to Sport via Sport Witness, Pochettino is still a target of interest to United however the former Spurs boss is reportedly "not keen and has already turned down United".

Carlo Ancelotti is currently in charge at Real Madrid but recently lost in the UEFA Champions League to Pochettino and his PSG side in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

The loss for Ancelotti is said to have created a shadow over his position in Madrid with the hierarchy at Real turning their attention to Pochettino.

United's other main target for the permanent managerial job is Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Both managers are said to be the leading candidates with United possibly set to make  decision before the end of the current campaign.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

imago1009058443h
News

Mauricio Pochettino Rejects Manchester United Job to Wait for Real Madrid

By Alex Wallace
6 minutes ago
Europa League
News

UEFA Europa League Draw | Round Of 16

By Damon Carr
9 minutes ago
Sam Johnstone
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Championship Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone

By Rhys James
1 hour ago
Champions League
News

Official: UEFA Men's Champions League Final Moved From Russia To Paris, France

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Elanga and Rangnick
Opinions

Manchester United vs Watford Predicted XI: Anthony Elanga to Start

By Rhys James
1 hour ago
Manchester United Flag Badge
Match Day

Manchester United v Watford: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Champions League
Columns

Premier League Top Four Race | Fixtures | Results | Updates | Table

By Damon Carr
13 hours ago
Arsenal
Articles

Watch | Arsenal vs Wolves | Pepe's Sensational Equalising Goal | Premier League Top-Four Race

By Damon Carr
14 hours ago