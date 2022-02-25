Mauricio Pochettino Rejects Manchester United Job to Wait for Real Madrid

Manchester United have begun their search for a new manager ahead of next season with Mauricio Pochettino being one of the main targets.

Pochettino is currently in charge at PSG and there have been many reports linking him to both United and La Liga giants Real Madrid.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Sport via Sport Witness, Pochettino is still a target of interest to United however the former Spurs boss is reportedly "not keen and has already turned down United".

Carlo Ancelotti is currently in charge at Real Madrid but recently lost in the UEFA Champions League to Pochettino and his PSG side in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

The loss for Ancelotti is said to have created a shadow over his position in Madrid with the hierarchy at Real turning their attention to Pochettino.

United's other main target for the permanent managerial job is Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Both managers are said to be the leading candidates with United possibly set to make decision before the end of the current campaign.

