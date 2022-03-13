Skip to main content
Mauricio Pochettino Sends Message Over His PSG Future Amid Manchester United Links

Mauricio Pochettino has sent a message regarding his Paris Saint-Germain future.

Ever since the sacking over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December, Manchester United have been linked with PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

He has emerged as one of the favourites for the job along with Ajax's Erik Ten Hag.

There has been a recent twist in the tale, however. With PSG being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday, the likelihood of him leaving the French giants has increased drastically.

Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino said: "The present is all I can deal with. As for the future, what will be will be."

"We play to compete and to win. It's a hard blow to take (Being knocked out of the Champions League) but we have to keep a calm head now."

