Mauricio Pochettino is Still in the Race to Become Manchester United Manager

Mauricio Pochettino is still said to be in the race to become Manchester United manager despite reports suggesting that Erik Ten Hag’s deal is done.

Pochettino has been the other front running candidate alongside Ten Hag to become the next United boss.

The former Tottenham manager who is currently at PSG is said to be interested in the United job and has been in contact with the club.

The complication surrounding Pochettino is said to be the willingness of PSG to let him go.

Mauricio Pochettino

According to Fabrizio Romano, “Ten Hag knows Pochettino is still in the race.

Manchester United are having conversations with people next to Poch so this is why the situation is still open, but the meetings with Ten Hag are very positive so he has chances.” 

United are wanting to wrap up their search for a new manager this month and are set to choose between Ten Hag and Pochettino.

United supporters are leaning towards Ten Hag whilst reports suggest that the board is split between both candidates.

