Mauricio Pochettino Wants to Stay at PSG Despite Manchester United Links

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he wants to stay at PSG amid reports linking him to the Manchester United managerial job.

Pochettino has been heavily linked to the United job over the last few weeks.

The Argentine has been one of the front runners for the United job alongside Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag.

Some reports had suggested that Pochettino was open to the United job until it was reported that Pochettino wanted to win the UEFA Champions League with PSG before he leaves.

Pochettino

Now, according to L'Equipe, "Mauricio Pochettino wants to stay at PSG - but calls for alignment in "ideas, project, methods" between his staff and the club".

This new report about Pochettino would most likely clear the route for Ten Hag to become the out and out favourite for the job.

United are looking to wrap up the search for their new manager very soon.

