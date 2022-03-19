Mauricio Pochettino Says he 'Wants to Win the UEFA Champions League With PSG' Amid Manchester United Managerial Links

Mauricio Pochettino has said that he wants to win the UEFA Champions League with PSG despite heavy links to Manchester United.

Pochettino's PSG side was knocked out of the UCL by Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Pochettino has been heavily linked to the manager's job at United with some reports suggesting that the Argentine is keen on the job.

Pochettino is one of the front runners for the United job alongside Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag.

According to The Athletic, Pochettino has stated that he would like to win the UCL with PSG.

PSG have reportedly said that Pochettino could leave the club should they find an appropriate replacement.

Pochettino has also reportedly expressed his personal interest in returning to Tottenham Hotspur, should he leave Paris.

United will be beginning their process of appointing their new manager with talks set to intensify over the next few weeks.

