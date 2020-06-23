Stretford Paddock
Scott McTominay signs new long-term United contract

Alex Turk

Scott McTominay has committed his long-term future to Manchester United by signing a new five-year contract, with the option to extend it for a further year.

Since making his first-team debut at Arsenal in 2017, McTominay has gone on to make 75 appearances for the club so far, scoring seven goals from midfield.

The 23-year-old has been at United since 2012 and is now a Scotland international, on top of being a big part in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future plans.

After agreeing on an extension at Old Trafford, McTominay said:

“Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I’m so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future for this team. All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I’ll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt. I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today. I’m looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims.”

Solskjaer is also delighted to see the Scotsman commit his future to the rebuild, stating:

“Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield. He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott’s attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years. As we always say the Academy is the bedrock of the club and having come through the system everyone knows that Scott has shown the exact mentality that you need to succeed at Manchester United. I look forward to seeing his continued improvement in the years to come.”

Be sure to catch up with the latest United news in Tuesday's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock, after Scott McTominay extended terms with the club:

