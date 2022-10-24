Michael Carrick Appointed As Middlesbrough Manager

EFL Championship side Middlesbrough have today appointed former Manchester United player and interim boss Michael Carrick as their permanent first team manager.

Carrick had been linked to the job for some time, however today the club made the appointment official. Many Boro fans appear to be happy with the appointment.

An official statement released by Boro confirmed the appointment of Carrick. It reads;

“The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as Head Coach.

Michael brings a wealth of experience to the club having spent 12 years as a player at Manchester United before coaching and caretaker managing the Old Trafford club.

The 41-year-old, one of the most decorated English players of all-time, joined Manchester United’s coaching staff in 2018 following his retirement as a player.

He worked with Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before being asked to take on the number one job on a caretaker basis. The 41-year-old’s three games at the helm produced wins against Villareal and Arsenal, and a draw at Chelsea.”

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson said: “We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

“Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

“We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time.”

