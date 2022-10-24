Skip to main content
Michael Carrick Appointed As Middlesbrough Manager

IMAGO / PA Images

Michael Carrick Appointed As Middlesbrough Manager

Former Manchester United midfielder and interim boss Michael Carrick has been appointed manager of Middlesbrough.

EFL Championship side Middlesbrough have today appointed former Manchester United player and interim boss Michael Carrick as their permanent first team manager.

Carrick had been linked to the job for some time, however today the club made the appointment official. Many Boro fans appear to be happy with the appointment.

An official statement released by Boro confirmed the appointment of Carrick. It reads;

Old Trafford

“The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as Head Coach.

Michael brings a wealth of experience to the club having spent 12 years as a player at Manchester United before coaching and caretaker managing the Old Trafford club.

The 41-year-old, one of the most decorated English players of all-time, joined Manchester United’s coaching staff in 2018 following his retirement as a player.

He worked with Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before being asked to take on the number one job on a caretaker basis. The 41-year-old’s three games at the helm produced wins against Villareal and Arsenal, and a draw at Chelsea.”

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson said: “We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

“Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

Michael Carrick

“We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Michael Carrick
News

Michael Carrick Appointed As Middlesbrough Manager

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Articles

Stats: When Are Manchester United Most Vulnerable In the Premier League?

By Rhys James
Hakan Calhanoglu
Transfers

Manchester United Want To Sign Inter Milan Midfielder In January

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Old Trafford Tottenham
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Has Let The Club Down

By Rhys James
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Transfers

Real Madrid Watching Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

By Alex Wallace
Jhon Duran Chicago Fire MLS
Transfers

Manchester United Keen To Sign MLS Striker

By Alex Wallace
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Will Not Play For Manchester United Again Before World Cup Due To Injury

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Justifies Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

By Rhys James