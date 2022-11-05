Michael Carrick Wants Manchester United Youngster On Loan

Manchester United have a number of former players in managerial jobs across the world. The connection between the club and those players could and has already pathed the way for young players to go out on loan and play under these managers.

One of the most recent former players to step into a full time managerial position is Michael Carrick. The former midfielder took charge of United on an interim basis before Ralf Rangnick took charge until the end of last season.

Carrick was recently appointed the manager of Middlesbrough in the Championship. With a good understanding of what talent is on display at United, especially in the academy, Carrick is interested in turning to United to add to his squad.

IMAGO / PA Images

A new report has emerged today which states that Carrick is interested in adding one particular United youngster to his squad on loan this January. The former midfielder has his eye on an emerging talent in his former position.

According to the new report from outlet Football League World, Carrick is said to be interested in adding Zidane Iqbal to his squad in January. The young talent was majorly impressive during United’s pre season tour.

Iqbal is a highly rated talent in United’s academy and it would be interesting to see what the midfielder could do in the second tier under Carrick’s guidance.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon