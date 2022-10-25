Michael Edwards Not Close To Joining Manchester United

Reports emerged early on Tuesday morning that suggested that former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards was closing in on joining Manchester United. However as the day went on, those reports were shut down and labeled as wide of the mark.

United fans started off the day with a lot of hope and excitement among the news that was shared. The initial report emerged from Football Insider, they said in an ‘exclusive’ piece;

“Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards. United believe Edwards is the right man to oversee their transfer business and have made him a “hugely attractive offer”.

Edwards would be a fantastic addition to United as a football director, working alongside Erik Ten Hag would be leading the Red Devils in the right direction.

The excitement of the situation however was shot down not too long after the first reports. Alex Crook of TalkSport first reported;

“Manchester United are not commenting on the Michael Edwards link but are happy with the job John Murtough is doing. Sources say its unlikely Edwards would be interested with the current set-up.”

Ben Jacobs, reporter for CBS Sports Golazo then also confirmed that the reports of Edwards’ arrival was not at all imminent. He said;

“Manchester United do like Michael Edwards, but he is not close to joining. Edwards has made no decision on his next role and is keeping all options open. Nothing is imminent (even with a view to next summer).”

