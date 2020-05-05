Stretford Paddock
Milinkovic-Savic Set To Replace Pogba? - Manchester United Transfer News - 05/05/20

Mitul Mistry

Reports emerge from Italy claiming that United are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba? We will also be looking at the story that Manchester United are close to signing 16-year old Sunderland youngster Joe Hugill.

Milinkovic-Savic Set To Replace Pogba?

Manchester United have apparently returned to their interest in Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, claimed by Calciomercato, but are being left frustrated by the Italian side’s reluctance to sell.

The report (via TeamTalk) says United see Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement for Paul Pogba but feel Lazio’s stance makes a deal unlikely.

United in for Sunderland Wonderkid

Reported in the Manchester Evening News (MEN) Manchester United are close to finalising a deal for teenage Sunderland striker Joe Hugill, holding off competition from Arsenal and Tottenham for a player who does not turn 17 until October. Manchester Evening News suggests that Manchester United have won the race for the 16-year-old's signature, with a £300,000 deal close to completion.

Joe Hugill is the latest academy star to attract interest from Sunderland who's academy has been gaining a good reputation recently, and who have seen several talents head elsewhere in recent years.

No Partey Party at Manchester United

According to the Telegraph Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, has made it clear he would like to go to Arsenal and is hoping a deal can be struck between the clubs, with 28-year-old France forward Alexandre Lacazette moving as part of the deal. This is a blow for Manchester United with Partey and his teammate Saul Niguez both being linked with United in the last few weeks.

New Leader in the Dressing Room?

Milinkovic-Savic To Replace Pogba? @Joesmith93 here with the news today looking at reports from Italy that United want Milinkovic-Savic to replace Paul Pogba! Also, unit are close to signing 16-year old Joe Hugill! 

