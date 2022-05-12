Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Mitchell van der Gaag Reaches Full Agreement to Join Erik ten Hag's Manchester United Coaching Team

Erik ten Hag's Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag has reached a  total agreement with Manchester United to join their coaching setup ahead of next season. 

The contract for the Dutch manager is on the verge of being finalised by the English club. Ajax had given permission to the Red Devils to speak privately regarding their intentions to hire the Dutchman as part of Erik ten Hag's team.

Erik ten Hag and Mitchell van der Gaag had both attended recruitment meetings with a club official from Manchester the next day, immediately after Ajax's league triumph. The team set out some ambitious squad-building plans for the people on top of Manchester United's board.

imago1002409639h

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the contract details of Mitchell van der Gaag should be sorted in just a matter of time as the Red Devils plan a major upgrade in tactical approach on the pitch based on the proposed identity and philosophy.

The Ajax assistant to Erik ten Hag played as a center-back during his professional football career. Coaching became a mental motivation to the Dutchman after handling Ajax's academy team Jong Ajax for around two years.

Mitchell van der Gaag has won a solitary silverware as the manager of Belenenses, a club playing regularly in Segunda Liga. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

imago1002409639h
News

Mitchell van der Gaag Reaches Full Agreement to Join Erik ten Hag's Manchester United Coaching Team

By Alan Bince2 minutes ago
Premier League Burnley v Everton Richarlison 7 of Everton in action during the game
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Brazilian Forward Richarlison From Everton Following Several Exits In the Attacking Line This Summer

By Saul Escudero17 minutes ago
Ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Will be Erik Ten Hag’s First Signing at Manchester United

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Would Listen to Offers for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie De Jong Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Nordi Mukiele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Linked To Right-Back Nordi Mukiele From Red Bull Leipzig

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago
de jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United 95% Complete

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans

By Saul Escudero20 hours ago
imago1010472087h
Quotes

Manchester United's Head of Player Development Justin Cochrane Speaks About the FA Youth Cup Final

By Alan Bince22 hours ago