Mitchell van der Gaag Reaches Full Agreement to Join Erik ten Hag's Manchester United Coaching Team

Erik ten Hag's Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag has reached a total agreement with Manchester United to join their coaching setup ahead of next season.

The contract for the Dutch manager is on the verge of being finalised by the English club. Ajax had given permission to the Red Devils to speak privately regarding their intentions to hire the Dutchman as part of Erik ten Hag's team.

Erik ten Hag and Mitchell van der Gaag had both attended recruitment meetings with a club official from Manchester the next day, immediately after Ajax's league triumph. The team set out some ambitious squad-building plans for the people on top of Manchester United's board.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the contract details of Mitchell van der Gaag should be sorted in just a matter of time as the Red Devils plan a major upgrade in tactical approach on the pitch based on the proposed identity and philosophy.

The Ajax assistant to Erik ten Hag played as a center-back during his professional football career. Coaching became a mental motivation to the Dutchman after handling Ajax's academy team Jong Ajax for around two years.

Mitchell van der Gaag has won a solitary silverware as the manager of Belenenses, a club playing regularly in Segunda Liga.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon