Paul Pogba on the move?

Former France forward and ex-teammate of Zinedine Zidane has claimed that Paul Pogba is a likely target for Real Madrid in the summer.



"We have all seen that their midfield has grown a little old," Dugarry told RMC Sport. "It's a midfield that struggles to break the lines and get on the end of crosses.

"Pogba knows how to do that. For me, he's ideal because of what he would bring to Real Madrid.



Diogo Dalot to PSG?

There is a report yesterday in SportsWitness that Manchester United see Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the first choice right-back and are looking to cash in on Diogo Dalot with The Red Devils demanding at least €35m for the 21-year-old full-back. Sports Witness via O Jogo says "Dalot could’ve left on a loan deal in the January transfer window, but now a permanent departure is looking more likely." This looks like a deal that could happen this summer with United looking to cash in on the Portuguese who has only made 10 appearances this season and in the Premier Leauge only 4 games which 3 of them were off the bench. Dalot still has 3 years left on the 5-year contract he signed back in 2018 under Jose Mourinho. The right-back position for Manchester United looks like a healthy position with at least 4 other players that are capable of playing in that position still at the club.

