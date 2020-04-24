Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Manchester United News Round-Up

Mitul Mistry

Paul Pogba on the move?

Former France forward and ex-teammate of Zinedine Zidane has claimed that Paul Pogba is a likely target for Real Madrid in the summer.  

"We have all seen that their midfield has grown a little old," Dugarry told RMC Sport. "It's a midfield that struggles to break the lines and get on the end of crosses.

"Pogba knows how to do that. For me, he's ideal because of what he would bring to Real Madrid.

Diogo Dalot to PSG?

There is a report yesterday in SportsWitness that Manchester United see Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the first choice right-back and are looking to cash in on Diogo Dalot with The Red Devils demanding at least €35m for the 21-year-old full-back. Sports Witness via O Jogo says "Dalot could’ve left on a loan deal in the January transfer window, but now a permanent departure is looking more likely." This looks like a deal that could happen this summer with United looking to cash in on the Portuguese who has only made 10 appearances this season and in the Premier Leauge only 4 games which 3 of them were off the bench. Dalot still has 3 years left on the 5-year contract he signed back in 2018 under Jose Mourinho. The right-back position for Manchester United looks like a healthy position with at least 4 other players that are capable of playing in that position still at the club.

Stretford Paddock's Alex takes a look at this morning's Manchester United news from Paul Pogba potentially moving to Real Madrid, Is Diogo Dalot on the way out of the Manchester club. Check out the full news round up below

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fred names Garner as most impressive United youngster

Fred has revealed midfield partner James Garner is the Manchester United youngster that is impressing him the most.

Alex Turk

Who should be United's left-back next season?

Alex Turk weighs in on the current left-back debate at Manchester United - should Luke Shaw or Brandon Williams be first-choice?

Alex Turk

United value Dalot at £30m amid PSG interest

Manchester United reportedly value Diogo Dalot at £30million amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Alex Turk

Bellingham expected to opt for United over Dortmund

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to opt for a summer move to Manchester United, despite receiving an offer from Borussia Dortmund.

Alex Turk

United have 'really good chance' of signing both Grealish and Sancho

Manchester United reportedly have a 'really good chance' of signing both Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

United 'dream' of front three involving Sancho

Manchester United reportedly 'dream' of securing a front three involving Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

United tipped to make Upamecano approach

Manchester United are reportedly 'knocking on the door' to win the race to sign RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano

Alex Turk

Can Manchester United Take Advantage Of A Deflated Transfer Market?

We speak to football finance expert Kieran Maguire to find out what is likely to happen in the upcoming transfer window.

stephenhowson

United to redraw transfer strategy amid coronavirus crisis

Manchester United are redrawing their summer transfer budget amid the coronavirus crisis.

Alex Turk

Rashford opens up about 'tough' time playing under Mourinho

Marcus Rashford has opened up about the 'tough' time playing under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Alex Turk