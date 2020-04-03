Fan Reaction: 'Mystery' PL club proposes season completion abroad

We're all in seriously strange and unheard-of times as Premier League fans, with millions of fans worldwide currently in limbo about their club's fate this season.

The COVID-19 pandemic has torn its way through pretty much every single high-profile sporting event scheduled to take place in 2020, and the top-flight is just one of them.

Some teams still have 10 games to play, but the season was initially set to finish at the start of next month as usual.

The campaign has been pushed back twice already, but now there are serious questions about whether it will even be possible to complete it.

There seems to be some clubs more motivated to do so than others, though...

According to The Athletic, one Premier League club, in particular, has suggested exploring the feasibility of completing the domestic season abroad.

The report adds that China, of all places, has been proposed as the destination of choice in what would be an extreme move.

There are approximately 5,055 miles between the capital of England, London and the capital of China, Beijing.

It's worth providing a gentle reminder that China is over 5,000 miles away from home, but it's set to part of crunch talks as senior figures of all 20 clubs meet today.

Premier League executives are expected to undergo a video conference call later on, amid rising concerns a plan to salvage the season won't be formulated in time.

United fans have had their say on who the 'mystery' team putting forward such an extraordinary proposal is, and there's unsurprisingly one glaring suspect...

Others simply publicised their surprise at such a suggestion, rather than pointing the blame at the league leaders...