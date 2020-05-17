Stretford Paddock
Nani details his emotions after leaving United

Alex Turk

Nani has revealed how he felt after leaving Manchester United in 2015, seemingly claiming his career went downhill after departing Old Trafford.

The Portuguese winger grew into an important part of Sir Alex Ferguson's plans after joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2017.

He spent eight years at United, scoring 40 goals and providing 73 assists in 230 appearances before being loaned back to Sporting as part of the Marcos Rojo deal in 2014.

One year later, Nani rejoined Sporting permanently and based on what he's recently said, it was at that moment where he knew his career had already peaked.

Speaking on the latest edition of the UTD Podcast, Nani explained how his career was never the same again after leaving United:

“I’ll tell you the truth, it will never be the same after leaving Manchester United to play for another club. As a club, as a structure, the quality, everyone knows that I’m not offending anybody. Man United is Man United, all over the world."

You can't blame the Reds' former no. 17 for classing his time in Manchester as the peak of his career.

Nani averaged a Premier League title every other season, lifting the trophy four times as well as the Champions League in Moscow in 2008.

United are doing a really good job at connecting with players from past and present during lockdown and hopefully, it can continue. 

Catch up with the latest Manchester United transfer intel from Stephen Howson on Stretford Paddock and watch this week's Transfer Review here:

