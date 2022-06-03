Nations League: France International Raphael Varane Brought Off Injured Against Denmark
The Manchester United player was substituted at the 61st minute due to injury.
The defender was replaced by Arsenal's William Saliba in a like for like change.
The injury comes after Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe comes off the pitch with a suspected knee injury earlier in the game.
In a night where ex-Red Devil Romelu Lukaku has also been forced off the field with a suspected injury, questions arise as to the timing of the Nations League after such a congested season.
France took a quick lead at the start of the second half when Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema with fantastic work coming in from the right flank.
The Danes ultimately proved too much with a brace from substitute Andreas Cornelius taking the underdogs from behind to beat the French outfit.
France came into their first Nations League game as the previous winners of the competition, and are seen as the bookmakers' favourite to win.
That may change with the loss this Friday and quickfire injuries to crucial centreback Varane and deadly goal threat Mbappe.
Elsewhere in the competition, England are expected to play their first game of the tournament, with United defender Harry Maguire likely to earn his 43rd cap for his national team.
The Nations League group stages will be played in June and September, culminating in a final over a year away on 18 June, 2023.
