Nemanja Matic Informs Manchester United of Wish to Leave

Nemanja Matic has reportedly informed Manchester United of his wish to leave the club this summer.

The Serbian has received 17 appearances in the Premier League this season, assisting two goals in the process.

It has been a difficult 21/22 for everyone at The Red Devils, and the 33 year-old likely won't be the only one who seeks to leave in favour of a new project.

Journalist Jonathan Shrager confirmed the news on Twitter, as seen below:

Fellow midfielder Paul Pogba is also expected to leave the club in the next transfer window, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Author's Verdict

Matic has been one of the more consistent players in midfield this season, and it will be a shame to see him go.

At his age, though, he isn't able to play as much as he used to, and provided the right signings are made in order to make sure the midfield is strong, the team should be okay.

